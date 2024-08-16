New arrest made in shooting death at Mt. Olympus trailhead

HOLLADAY, Utah — A new suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at the popular Mt. Olympus trailhead in Holladay.

Alexander Ruiz-Martinez, 19, has been taken into custody, the third suspect arrested in the Aug. 3 death of 18-year-old Naod Welday. Earlier this week, police arrested Mateo Martinez, 20, and an unidentified 15-year-old boy and charged with homicide.

All three suspects are documented gang members.

Welday was found dead from multiple gunshots at the trailhead.

Arrest documents claimed Welday and two friends were sitting in their car at the trailhead parking lot when there was an altercation between them and a separate group of four people. The other group forced their way into Welday's locked car before he was shot multiple times.

A friend of Welday's was assaulted with a hammer, while another was injured after being struck by different member of the other group.

"We remain dedicated to ensuring all those responsible for this homicide are brought to justice," said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. "Our deputies and detectives continue to work hard on this case. Their efforts have paid off with another successful arrest."