Ghoulish number of break-ins reported near Salt Lake City haunted house attractions

SALT LAKE CITY — As if Salt Lake City haunted houses aren't scary enough, visitors now must worry about devilish ghouls breaking into their vehicles.

The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a spine-chilling warning about a spooky increase in car burglaries that have occurred this year in the area around a popular haunted house attraction.

While the department claims vehicle burglaries in 2024 are down 25 percent citywide compared to last year, there have been nearly two dozen such crimes in recent weeks around 800 South 600 West.

It appears that crooks are preying upon those visiting Salt Lake Fear Factory, which is in the area relayed by police.

Since Sept. 1, twenty car burglaries were reported in the location alone, as opposed to just four during the same period in 2023.

"Car burglaries are often crimes of opportunity and can occur when valuables or other items are left visible inside a car, or when the car is left unlocked," police said. "Often, thieves will take advantage of these easy targets, and a break-in can happen in mere seconds."

Those visiting the attraction are advised to park in well-lit areas, lock their doors, and keep items out of sight.