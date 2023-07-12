Haynie receives sentences of 25 years to life for killing mother, siblings

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Grantsville teenager will serve at least 100 years in prison after being sentenced for killing his mother and three siblings in 2020.

During sentencing Wednesday, 19-year-old C.J. Haynie received sentences of 25 years to life for each of the deaths and was ordered to pay $28,000 in restitution.

Haynie pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder last year.

In January 2020, Haynie, then 16 years old, shot and killed his 52-year-old mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, along with 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Matthew Haynie and 12-year-old Milan Haynie. The attempted aggravated murder charge stemmed from Haynie shooting his father in the leg when returned home the same evening as the murders.

Haynie spoke Wednesday, admitting to his guilt and apologizing for the murders despite the teen having never explained why he killed his family. However, the prosecution offered passionate testimony, saying the murders were planned and methodical, and can't be explained by immaturity.

The first four counts related to the murders will run consecutively, while the attempted murder sentence will run concurrently, meaning Haynie will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

During the hearing, it was announced that the Board of Pardons will determine the specifics of the prison terms, including whether the teenager will ever have a chance at parole.

Haynie's attorney, Richard Van Wagoner, said his client has show miraculous growth over the last few years.

“I’m generally a glass half empty person, but I do have hope for him because I’ve seen so much progress from where he was,” he said.