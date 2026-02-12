Syracuse teen hopes to take clog dancing skills to overseas competition

SYRACUSE, Utah — Dance can be a form of expression. For one Syracuse teen, Hannah Moore, she wants to take her passion for dance overseas.

Many people are familiar with tap, or hip hop, but Moore is a Professional Clogger.

“Clogging is a very American style dance. Clogging has kind of changed over the years, but the dances that we focus on are more traditional style clogging,” Moore said.

For the Moore family it’s a tradition that goes back generations.

“My mom did clogging when she was younger since she was eight. One of her friends started a studio a while back, and my sister joined and I thought it was cool,” Moore said. "So I joined a year after, when I was four, and I’ve been doing it ever since."

Moore is trading in her competition trophies and banners to head to Portugal and the Basque Country to represent the United States on tour.

“We go and represent the country and that style of dance.” Moore said. "It’s nice to be able to talk to people in other countries. Especially with things going on, they don’t have a very good view, so it’s nice to show them who we are and what we’re about.”

She just so happens to be following the beat of her own sister, who also performed overseas in France.

“Each country had their own type of dance that they did. In all the festivals, there were different kinds…” Sarah Hall said. "I’m so happy for her. It is like a bittersweet thing to see that she can do the same thing I did. And that type of view of dance, in the non-competitive side of it. Just performing and doing what you love.”

While Moore's trip isn’t until the summer, she said she still needs help with expenses like travel, lodging, costumes, and program fees. She started a GoFundMe to help with those expenses.

“To me, clogging is just like this little sport. Not many people know about it, and it’s just my little thing,” Moore said. “But the fact that it’s got me to the point where I can travel outside the country and represent people. I’m also a teacher for our studio, so it’s nice to show the little girls what you can do with clogging."

With a brush, drag, and step, Moore’s hoping to take a new stage and leave a lasting impression on dancers across the world.