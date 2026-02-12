Police arrest teen accused of using roof to break into downtown Salt Lake City hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City teenager is facing several charges after police say he was caught using the roof of City Creek Mall to break into a downtown hotel.

Juan Camacho, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of property damage, criminal trespass, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Salt Lake City police were called by City Creek Mall security, who reported a man was on the roof of the Marriott Hotel.

Officers responded to the roof and observed a broken window into a hotel room on the third floor. At the same time, another officer observed Camacho leaving the hotel room. The officer told Camacho to stop, but he allegedly fled the area on foot.

Camacho was arrested at the TRAX station on Main Street right outside of the City Creek Mall.

Security told police that Camacho had allegedly stolen fire extinguishers from the mall and sprayed them inside the hallways. They estimated that the fire extinguishers cost $200.

When police spoke to Camacho, he admitted to entering the hotel roof from the City Creek Mall. Camacho claimed he was looking for a window to find his way off the roof and found the window already broken.

According to Camacho, he used his head, hands, and body to push the window open. However, police found a shoe print on the window that appeared to match the shoes Camacho was wearing.

Engineers for the hotel estimated to investigators that the window would cost $3,000 to $5,000 to repair.

When Camacho was arrested, police say they detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. When he took a breath test, it came back with a blood alcohol content of .130.