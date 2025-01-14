'It's just crazy;' South Salt Lake auto dealership targeted in early morning break-in

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A reward is being offered after two people broke into a South Salt Lake automobile dealership early Tuesday and stole electric dirt bikes

“They just don't care," said Kimball Stewart, owner of Unlimited Auto Sales. "They come right in. It's just crazy what people are doing nowadays."

Stewart said his dealership is not the only one targeted.

“They smash and grab it, about 10 minutes. It was a pretty good operation,” he said.

At around 6:30 a.m. Stewart received a security alert on his phone and checked the store's cameras to see two people stealing items from inside.

“They got out, tried to cut open our locks here with a big saw," he explained. "Once that didn't work, they just grabbed their big hammers and crowbars and entered through the glass.”

Stewart admits he’s been preparing for something like this to happen and is now going to add even more security.

“There's a pretty big crime ring. They're they're hitting dealerships right now. We have an incredible security system, cameras everywhere. I mean, we have it posted everywhere that it's monitored,” he shared.

The dealership has had several things stolen from the lot over the years, but nothing as bad as what was taken Tuesday.

“It seems like things are getting worse," Stewart lamented. "A lot of my dealer friends around here are getting trucks stolen regularly, we've taken some extreme measures by putting air tags on our plates.”

The South Salt Lake Police Department is investigating and currently has leads on the suspects.