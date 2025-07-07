Kane County man faces automobile homicide charges after UTV crash killed 7-year-old

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A Kane County man is facing several charges, including automobile homicide, following a deadly crash that happened while he was allegedly driving drunk. Armando Garcia Becerra, 33, was arrested Saturday.

According to court documents, Kane County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Mammoth Creek Fire Station after an unconscious juvenile was brought there by her parents. The parents told first responders that the girl, a 7-year-old, was a passenger in a UTV when it rolled.

Deputies reported to the scene of the crash and were informed the victim had been pronounced deceased. When deputies spoke to Becerra, he explained that he was driving with the victim sitting behind him in the vehicle. Becerra told officers that three juveniles were in the UTV with him at the time of the crash.

Investigators note that while talking to Becerra that he had the odor of alcohol on his breath. When asked by detectives, Becerra admitted to having between 5 and 6 16-oz beers in the hours before the crash. Two hours after the crash, a breath sample taken from him returned a .046 blood alcohol content.

Armando Garcia Becerra faces 3 charges of driving under the influence with a passenger younger that 16 years old, reckless driving, negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, and automobile homicide.