Kearns man arrested for allegedly kidnapping teenager and giving her drugs

KEARNS, Utah — A Kearns man is now facing several charges after police say he kidnapped a teenager and then gave her drugs and alcohol. Henry Todd Valdez, 58, was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, attempted object rape, forcible sexual abuse, endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, among others.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the teen's mother reported to police on October 16, 2024, that her daughter was being held against her will be Valdez and had sent her videos of them smoking meth.

Officers responded to the home of Valdez and were able to get the teen out of the home. When she exited, she told officers that Valdez had been trying to have sex with her and taken photographs of her.

When police entered the home, they found a baggie containing meth as well as a bag with marijuana in it.

The teen told officers that she was at a local mall when she noticed a vehicle following her. Eventually, the driver of the vehicle asked the teen if she needed a ride. According to police, the teen agreed to the ride, and she and Valdez exchanged numbers.

The next day, the teen says she started getting phone calls from Valdez saying that "food stamps just hit" and asking the teen if she wanted to come to his home to eat. When the teen agreed, he picked her up and took her home with him.

Once at Valdez's home, police say Valdez gave the victim alcohol, marijuana, and pressured her into smoking meth. The teen claims she was pressured into it out of fear and began texting others seeking help.

While the victim waited for help to arrive, she says Valdez began kissing and touching her. Detectives say that Valdez also asked the victim to undress and took photos of her lying on his bed.

Following police arresting Valdez and reading him his Miranda Rights, officers report that Valdez admitted to meeting the victim at a local mall and giving her rides. According to court documents, Valdez also admitted to giving the victim alcohol and meth before attempting to kiss her.

Henry Todd Valdez is currently being held without bail.