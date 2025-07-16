Residents grow concerned amid American Fork road closures

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — You can’t go too far in American Fork without finding a road closure sign, and with four projects happening at the same time, driving can get a little overwhelming.

“We totally get it, how frustrating this could be,” said Camden Bird, the assistant city administrator for American Fork.

While no residents who FOX 13 News visited wanted to be on camera, we initially received an email from a resident asking for help. FOX 13 then saw Facebook messages flooded with concerned residents.

Bird said he understands the frustration, but the goal is to make the roads better.

“The ultimate purpose of all this is to increase and improve the roads and the connectivity for the residents down there,” Bird said. "And it is some growing pain along the way as we do it, and we are so sympathetic and so sorry that residents have to endure that process."

Bird released the following timeline of when roads are expected to be complete:



100 E (city project). Geneva Rock is currently paving 100 E as part of the Automall Dr Project. It is anticipated that they will be completed tomorrow, but it could take till Wednesday. After that, 100 E will be open. It will likely close intermittently when they get close to paving Automall Dr in 6-8 weeks. That project is expected to be complete in October.

Residents also asked why all of the projects need to happen at the same time.

“Unfortunately, with Utah and Utah weather, there's kind of a narrow construction period in the summer months, and so if there's anything that needs to be done, has to get done during that time,” Bird said.

Some residents even claim the detours can be closed, and that it can be hard getting into their own neighborhoods.

“We do the best we can during a construction project to make sure that locals have access to get into their neighborhoods. There are a lot of elements to any kind of a road capital project, and I can't promise that at every point, at every time, the access will be ideal,” Bird said.

Bird said unfortunately, it might have to get worse before it gets better.

“The hope is that residents can see and can kind of grit through the difficult time and realize that the juice is worth a squeeze,” he said. "It may be difficult for a time, but it'll be worth it.”