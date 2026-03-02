Jury shown video of Kouri Richins celebrating the day after husband's death

PARK CITY, Utah — The murder trial of Kouri Richins is entering its third week, with Cody Wright, Eric Richins' business partner, being called first to the stand.

Before Wright began his testimony, the prosecution showed a video to the jury that was taken on March 5, 2022, that showed Kouri celebrating with friends hours after she allegedly poisoned her husband the day before.

During his testimony, Wright said he and Eric's shared company provided a $200,000 loan to assist Kouri's reality business. In January 2022, he was told that beneficiaries to his life insurance police had been charged, although he claimed not to have done so and never observed Eric making those changes.

Video below shows Kouri Richins allegedly celebrating with friends the day after Eric Richins was found dead in 2022:

Richins Trial Video

Wright said that during a Valentine's Day 2022 phone call from Eric, he could hear fear in his business partner's voice. He testified that the only other time he had heard the same urgency and fear from Eric was when he called to say his mother had passed away and when he was in a car accident.

During cross-examination, Wright was asked about when he told law enforcement about a hunting violation committed by Eric, which Wright acknowledged was upsetting for Eric. In re-examination, the prosecution asked if it was hard to tell the truth about Eric regarding the hunting violation. Wright shared that it was hard, but that telling the truth was the right thing to do.

When asked by the prosecution why he went to court hearings with the Richins' family after Eric's death, Wright answered, "I love the Richins. I loved Eric; he was one of my best friends, and I want to be a support where I can."

Later in Wright's testimony, he claimed to have never seen Eric use prescription, over-the-counter drugs, or illicit drugs. He added that no one had ever told him that Eric had used illicit drugs, only THC gummies; however, the defense brought up that Wright had said during a preliminary hearing that he had previously mentioned "red devils."

FOX 13 News Eric Richins' former business partner, Cody Wright, testifies during the trial of Kouri Richins on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Without the jury in the courtroom, the defense questioned Wright, who testified that Eric did use some form of drugs in high school, but wasn't aware if they were illicit street drugs. The defense claimed Wright had changed his testimony and wanted to strike it.

"If Eric Richins had a drug problem, then Ms. Richins is innocent," said Richins' attorney Kathy Nester.

Despite Nester's pleas, Judge Richard Mzarik ruled that he was not persuaded to strike Wright's testimony.

During cross-examination, the defense asked Wright about an incident in which he told law enforcement about a hunting violation committed by Eric. It strained their friendship, but Wright said it was hard to do.

"Eric knew what he had done wasn’t right. He was OK to be a big boy and take care of his own stuff," Wright said. "I was OK to be honest and tell them the truth. It was extremely hard. I knew what the ramifications were going to be."

The prosecution later played an audio recording of Kouri's 911 call from the night Eric died. The dispatcher instructed Kouri on how to perform CPR, which included using a bedsheet to lift him off the bed and onto the floor.

"He’s just too heavy," Kouri said, pausing. “I can’t. Can you please send somebody?”

The court then heard from Detective Jayme Woody — although the jury was excused during the portion as the attorneys and judge spoke with her. During that time, Woody revealed something Eric’s sister told her when she arrived on scene the morning of Eric’s death.

"She told me Eric said to her that he thought Kouri was going to kill him," Woody said.

The jury also heard from the Richins family's private investigator, Todd Gabler. He said he conducted interviews with friends of both Eric and Kouri, as well as Eric's family and people involved in Eric’s business. He said he attempted to interview Kouri’s family, but they would not do so.

The trial will resume Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. It will again be streamed LIVE at fox13now.com.