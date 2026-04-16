Kouri Richins wants sentencing delayed to allow time to prepare

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Convicted killer Kouri Richins is hoping to have her upcoming sentencing postponed to allow more time for attorneys to prepare for the hearing.

Court TV reports the team representing Richins, who was convicted last month for the murder of her husband and other charges, has filed a motion asking to reschedule the sentencing currently scheduled for May 13.

Ironically, the May 13 sentencing date falls on the birthday of Richins' husband, Eric, who died after being poisoned with a lethal dose of fentanyl by his wife.

Local attorney says Richins verdict was not surprising, but defense's strategy will be second-guessed:

Local attorney says Richins verdict was not surprising, but defense strategy will be second-guessed

According to the report, the motion claims Richins' team needs additional time to prepare for her sentencing, in which the defense will present "mitigation evidence and witnesses." The report also said Richins' attorney, Kathy Nester, had a recent death in her family, which has made it difficult for her to prepare for the hearing.