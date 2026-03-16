Kouri Richins' trial moves to closing statements following defense surprisingly resting

PARK CITY, Utah — The lawyers in the trial against Kouri Richins, a Utah woman who published a children's book about grief following the death of her husband and was later accused of killing him, are expected to give their closing arguments today.

Watch Live: Closing arguments in the trial against Kouri Richins

The trial was expected to take five weeks but was cut short last week when the defendant, Richins, waived her right to testify, and her legal team rested its case without calling any witnesses. The announcement came after a recess following the state resting its case.

Richins is accused of slipping a lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail that she made for her husband, Eric Richins, causing his death in March 2022 in Park City.

The most serious charge Richins faces, aggravated murder, carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors are expected to drive home in their closing arguments that Richins killed her husband for money as she was planning a future with another man. The defense is expected to argue that the prosecution's case leaves too much to speculation.