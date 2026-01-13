Lack of cooperation slowing LDS chapel shooting investigation, Salt Lake City Police say

SALT LAKE CITY — As the investigation into a mass shooting outside a Latter-day Saint chapel enters its second week, there are still many unknowns for police.

First and foremost: who the suspect or suspects are and the motive behind the bloodshed.

But one thing police know for certain is that there are people who were there that night, either inside the church or in the parking lot, who saw or know what happened, yet are refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Salt Lake Police public information officer Glen Mills says it’s frustrating.

“A lack of cooperation from those who saw what happened and what led up to it is really creating a huge obstacle in this case,” Mills said.

Mills says detectives are working around the clock trying to figure out why eight people were shot outside an LDS chapel last week. Two victims died, while five of the wounded victims are still receiving medical care.

Mills says the shooters need to be brought to justice.

“We understand the families deserve that. We understand the communities deserve that," he said.

There is still no updated information about a car that was seen speeding away from the church after the shooting.

Detectives want to know if visitors from California may be involved. They are also still trying to figure out if the five people who were wounded are truly innocent victims or potentially suspects in this case.

“All of the above are potential answers to this crime at this point," Mills said, "And those are things we are looking into that the investigation will answer those questions for us... We are following every lead possible in this case; it is very complex.”

If you have any information or know someone who does, no matter how small you think that tip might be, detectives want to hear from you. Call the non-emergency line for SLCPD: 801-799-3000. You can remain anonymous.