2 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Salt Lake City church funeral

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed and six others injured after a shooting at a funeral outside a Salt Lake City church on Wednesday night, with police sharing that no suspects have been taken into custody.

Of the six who are injured, three are in critical condition, police said, adding that there is no reason to believe there is further danger to the public.

Watch full police briefing following church shooting in video below:

FULL BRIEFING: Police give update on deadly SLC church shooting

The incident occurred outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 North Redwood Road. Police do not have a concrete description of a suspect vehicle, although they are searching from Redwood Road to the Jordan River.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

"We don't believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that," said Redd. "We don't believe, at this point, that this was random."

Watch LIVE below as a heavy police presence is seen near the shooting scene on Redwood Road:

Officials confirm some of the shooting victims were transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital before police arrived.

The church is located in the Rose Park Fifth Ward and is known to offer services in the Tongan language.

Scott McKane shares an update on the shooting in video below:

Scott McKane on scene of church shooting

While speaking during a briefing alongside Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Chief Redd shared how his department will go about its investigation.

"I can tell you our officers will not rest until we bring justice, and we will be here for the community and in the days to come," said Redd. "We will be here in the area, connecting with the community, working with them, doing what we can to make people feel safe."

"Our condolences continue to grow, and we know that this impacts not only those victims and their families, the community that was at the church, but the entire community here in Salt Lake City and on the West Side," Mendenhall added.

Redwood Road remains closed in the vicinity of the church, with police urging people to stay away from the area.

In a statement released after the shooting, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the church is cooperating with law enforcement, "and is grateful for the efforts of first responders."

"We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind."

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news breaking news story.