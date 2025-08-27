Layton man arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership and driving it home

LAYTON, Utah — A man in Layton is facing property damage charges after police say he stole a car from a dealership and took it home. John Trenton Boren, 52, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, on August 8 Boren went to the Young Automotive Group Dodge dealership looking to purchase a Dodge Durango Hellcat. Investigators say ultimately, Boren's father was unable to be approved for the vehicle and they left the dealership.

However, Boren allegedly didn't return the key to the vehicle to the salesman.

The next day, just after midnight, surveillance video captured a man matching Boren's description running across the dealership lot to the Hellcat and driving it off the dealership lot.

A few moments later, a Dodge Challenger could be seen on the video following the stolen Hellcat. According to detectives, Boren owns a Dodge Challenger.

When the dealership checked the vehicle's GPS signal, they determined that it was parked at an apartment complex at 8095 South Seghini Drive. Police say they determined that Boren's girlfriend lived at the apartment complex.

Investigators say the Hellcat had been debadged in an effort to remove all of its identifying emblems and badges. That property damage is estimated at $7,601.11.

John Trenton Boren faces a charge of property damage totaling over $5,000 and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.