Layton police arrest man accused of threatening other driver with fishing knife

LAYTON, Utah — Layton police have arrested a 29-year-old man they say pulled a knife during a road rage incident to threaten another driver. Nigel Craig was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of threatening use of a dangerous weapon in a fight and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

According to court documents, police were called by the alleged victim who said that a man was driving recklessly and following him, and had threatened to kill him with a knife. The victim gave police a description of the suspect vehicle and a license plate number.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, and talked to Craig, who admitted to following the victim and pulling a knife out while the interaction was happening. However, Craig claimed to be acting in self-defense.

The victim told police that while driving on the West Davis corridor, a vehicle approached them at a high rate of speed. According to the victim, he had to quickly get into another lane to keep from being struck.

The pair kept driving with Craig allegedly going at high rates of speed and at one point swerving into the victim's vehicle, but not striking it.

In a neighborhood, police say Craig and the victim came to a stop, and Craig retrieved the knife from the truck of his vehicle. The victim stated that Craig held the knife while yelling before putting it away and driving off at a high rate of speed.

Nigel Craig is being held at the Davis County Jail.