Layton police arrest two following domestic violence incident that involved SWAT

LAYTON, Utah — Two people have been arrested by Layton police following what officers describe as a domestic violence incident that involved SWAT.

Graig Leon Lona, 34, was arrested Thursday for interfering with a peace officer, while Henrry Lona, 29, was arrested for assault, domestic violence in front of a child, and interfering with a peace officer.

According to court documents, on Thursday, police were called by a victim who reported they were struck in the leg by the closed fist of Henrry Lona. The victim stated that Henrry then pulled her hair while their young child was present.

The victim was able to flee the home and call the police. When officers spoke to the victim, she stated that she had not seen Henrry or his vehicle leave the home.

Layton police say Henrry Lona is wanted with five active warrants for him, including those for burglary of a dwelling, threats of violence, and assault. Due to Henrry's nature with the police and the knowledge that he had weapons, a SWAT team was called in.

When officers contacted Graig Lona he initially wouldn't tell officers if Henrry was still in the home. After the SWAT team arrived, Graig allegedly exited the home again and failed to follow police commands to walk toward a patrol vehicle and instead went into the backyard of the home.

Following Graig's arrest, Henrry stayed inside the home for another 4 minutes before he exited and surrendered to police.