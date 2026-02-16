TSA battling loss of agents, shutdown at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — TSA agents at Salt Lake City International Airport admit they're feeling the stress during the partial government shutdown that began just a few days ago.

The Presidents Day holiday can be a busy one at the airport, but the effects of the shutdown were not felt by departing passengers on Monday.

“As we normally would through TSA, it was quite effective and efficient. Wasn’t much of a slowdown for us," said traveler John Engh.

Even though a shutdown slowdown has yet to rear its ugly head for Salt Lake City passengers, many TSA agents are still working without pay as the DHS shutdown pushed into its fourth day.

“We signed up to do a very important mission to keep the traveling public safe, and again, to constantly be put back and forth through this, we’re going to get paid, not get paid, yet we’re expected to show up for our jobs," shared Tanja Fowler, American Federation of Government Employees Regional Vice President, Utah TSA.

With Congress in recess, partial government shutdown continues:

No clear path to ending partial government shutdown

Having been through a similar shutdown just months ago, Fowler and Union Steward Robert Echeverria say it's taking a toll on the workers.

“Before the last shutdown, we had a little bit over 400 officers, and between then and now, we’ve lost close to a little over 100 officers," Echeverria claimed.

Trying to keep 19 lanes open for more than 20 hours a day takes a lot of work. Those representing the TSA agents say adding a layer of no-pay on top of the already stressful job is becoming a challenge.

"Trying to figure out, 'OK, how am I going to feed my family tomorrow?' And being able to screen and make sure the passengers make it through safely. Those are two extra levels of stress that we have to go through,” said Echeverria.

The agents' commitment to the job is essential, and in Salt Lake City, they’ll continue to lean on one another.

“We’re still going to come in because we’re going to support each other," said Fowler. "We’re a good team here in Utah. Again, we signed up for the mission, but again too, life still happens, and there are going to be times when people are going to call out when they can’t afford gas because they live an hour away, you know.”

Although TSA agents will receive a paycheck in two weeks, it won’t be in full.

“Rent is due, mortgage is due. All these bills are due at the beginning of the month. That’s when it really hits home, especially for me, when that first partial payment comes through," Echeverria said.

As the shutdown continues, the union reps believe lines at Salt Lake City International Airport security could become longer, but ask passengers for their patience as they work through the uncertainty.