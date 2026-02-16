Wind complicates battle against Bluffdale apartment complex fire

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Bluffdale called for a large response Monday, with its cause and source still unconfirmed.

The first call for the fire at the building on Collegeview Drive came at approximately 1 p.m., with the weather providing a challenge for firefighters.

"The Windy conditions obviously have made things a little bit more challenging with the spread of the fire," said Kelly Bird with Unified Fire. "Initially, the fire didn't have a lot of significant lanes behind it, indicating it's probably within the walls. But again, we're looking for where the fire is."

Unified Fire crews are using thermal drones to pinpoint heat sources to get the fire fully extinguished.