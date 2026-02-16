Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake County 

Actions

Wind complicates battle against Bluffdale apartment complex fire

Bluffdale Apartment Fire
Posted
and last updated

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Bluffdale called for a large response Monday, with its cause and source still unconfirmed.

The first call for the fire at the building on Collegeview Drive came at approximately 1 p.m., with the weather providing a challenge for firefighters.

"The Windy conditions obviously have made things a little bit more challenging with the spread of the fire," said Kelly Bird with Unified Fire. "Initially, the fire didn't have a lot of significant lanes behind it, indicating it's probably within the walls. But again, we're looking for where the fire is."

Unified Fire crews are using thermal drones to pinpoint heat sources to get the fire fully extinguished.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere