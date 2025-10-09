Layton police searching for suspect allegedly involved in bomb threat at Smith's grocery store

LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe may have been involved in a bomb threat at a Smith's grocery store on September 9.

Police claim a woman was approached by the man who told her not to go into the store because there was a bomb. The police were called and checked the store, but found no explosive devices.

Police are looking to contact the man in the surveillance pictures shared Thursday to see what he knows about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Layton Police Department and reference case L25-23586.