Layton police searching for suspect who allegedly attempted to rob bank

LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton are now searching for a suspect they say attempted to rob a credit union Monday morning.

According to the Layton City Police Department, at 10:45 a.m. a man entered the America First Credit Union at 425 West Heritage Park Boulevard and showed the cashier a note demanding money.

However, the cashier refused to give the man money, and the suspect ran away from the bank. Several photos from the bank's cameras were shared by police.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect's identity are asked to call 801-497-8300.