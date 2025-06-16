Layton woman accused of threatening a woman in hopes of stopping witness testimony

LAYTON, Utah — One woman is in custody and facing several charges after police claim she showed up at a woman's home and threatened her in hopes of stopping the victim's husband from testifying in court. Shirley Cristine Silva, 54, was arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, on Friday, Layton police were called to the area of 300 North Main Street for a report of threats. When officers arrived, they talked with multiple involved parties.

During the investigation, it was shared with police that Shirley Silva had arrived at the victim's home, and when the victim opened the door, she made her way in. Police say one of the victims confronted Silva and made her exit the home.

Shortly after she exited, the victim claimed Silva removed a large knife from her pocket and told the male victim that she was there to kill his wife. Eventually, the man was able to convince Silva to put the knife away.

Police say later in the day, Silva called a relative of the victims, who recorded the call. In the two calls, Silva allegedly shared she had arrived at the home with the intention of killing the adult female present.

Silva allegedly detailed in the conversation that she intended to flush the victim's phone down the toilet and make the victim beg for mercy before killing her. Silva also taunted the relative, saying they wouldn't be able to report her to police due to the fact they don't speak English.

When officers spoke with Silva, they learned that she was currently facing a criminal court hearing in which another male relative of the victim is set to testify. Silva told police she felt that she couldn't physically hurt the man and instead planned to kill the female victim in hopes it could create an emotional response from the man set to testify.

Shirley Christine Silva is facing charges of aggravated burglary, threat of violence, tampering with a witness, electronic communication harassment, and criminal trespass of a dwelling.