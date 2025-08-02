Tribute collection showcase celebrates memory of Afa Ah Loo

SALT LAKE CITY — Local designers showcased a special collection honoring someone they loved and miss dearly. They created a tribute collection, with looks created from Afa Ah Loo’s sketches, that he didn’t get to make himself.

Afa was killed by a stray bullet at the ‘No Kings’ protest in Salt Lake City in June. After his death, a designer who works at the same studio as him found a stack of his sketches and some fabric he was planning to use.

"It just felt like our last opportunity to step in and do that for him,” said Natalie Workman. She found a group of other designers and they decided to make Afa’s creations.

"He was so good at bringing everyone together and forming these connections that were so beautiful and special,” said Workman.

Using his sketches as inspiration and adding their own touches, Workman said the goal was to honor his art and culture.

"It should be very authentic to Afa's style and intention,” she said. “Though I think all of us have been thinking about like what would Afa say if he was here, would he be like, that train needs to be longer? Probably, that’s what he would say."

The designers presented the tribute collection to Afa Ah Loo at Friday night’s Creative Pacific fashion show. Afa's daughter, 6-year-old Vera, led the group — proudly strutting her dad’s work and the legacy he leaves behind.

"He just had such an impact on everyone in his life just bringing so much joy to everybody, so if we could do that a little bit, that would feel ideal,” added Workman.

Because to this group, these aren't just clothes — but a way to memorialize their friend.

"It’s just the energy of showing up for each other that feels so authentically Afa to me,” added Workman.