Lehi man charged with drug trafficking following fentanyl being found at storage unit

Lehi City Police Department
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man is now facing several charges after police say they found a large quantity of drugs inside a storage unit rented by the man. Michael Adam Cummings, 44, was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents, on Monday, Utah County Major Crimes detectives served a warrant at a Lehi residence where Cummings, who was the target of a drug distribution investigation, lived. When officers took Cummings into custody, he allegedly admitted to having fentanyl pills in his vehicle as well as a large amount in a storage unit in Murray.

Investigators say they had already conducted surveillance on Cummings that showed him visiting the storage facility. Police spoke with the owner of the storage facility and were told which unit belonged to Cummings.

A K9 officer was utilized in the row of units where Cummings' unit was located. The dog alerted to the unit belonging to Cummings, and police applied for and were granted a search warrant for the unit.

Inside, officers found 144 grams of blue M30 pills, which tested positive for fentanyl. Also found were 31 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of marijuana spice, and drug paraphernalia.

When talking to investigators, police say Cummings admitted to selling fentanyl. He was arrested on Monday and faces 2 charges of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking of fentanyl.

