Logan police warn community of scam threatening to leak videos of victims

LOGAN, Utah — Police in Logan are now warning the community about a personalized and threatening scam that has targeted residents of the city.

According to the department, the scammers will find personal information like addresses, phone numbers, and Google map images of their victims then send threatening letters to them asking for Bitcoin in return for not releasing images and videos of the victims.

Logan police also released images of the letters that victims have received. In the letter the scammers state, "We're talking about something serious here, and I ain't playing games. You do not know me however I know ALOT about you and right now, you are wondering how, right?"

Logan Police Department

The letter goes on to accuse the victims of visiting porn sites that the scammers allegedly put malware on. The scammers say they have remote access to the victim's computers and have used that to record them while they weren't aware.

Scammers say they are prepared to release the images and videos they have obtained to the emails, contacts, and social media accounts that they have allegedly gotten control of. That is unless the victims pay out $2,000 in Bitcoin.

Also attached to the letter are personal phone numbers and Google map pictures of their supposed homes.

Logan Police Department

However, the Logan Police Department says the letters are not truthful. They advise victims to not respond to the letters and not click any links included in them.

Anyone who receives one is asked to call the department's non-emergency phone line at 435-753-7555.