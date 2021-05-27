Lori Daybell found unfit to stand trial

ST. EDWARD, Idaho — In a stunning announcement, Lori Daybell was declared unfit to stand trial Thursday.

The determination was made following a Psychological Assessment performed by a clinical psychologist. The assessment was ordered March 8 in connection to a specific conspiracy complaint filed against Daybell.

"The completed assessment determined that at this time the Defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," the District Court of the Seventh Judicial District of Idaho wrote.

Lori Daybell and Chad Daybell were indicted on multiple charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Both Daybells appeared in court Wednesday, but 15 minutes before Lori Daybell's appearance, the court found "exigent circumstances," and an oral motion was filed by her attorney Mark Means to continue the hearing. The court granted the continuance to an undetermined date.

Chad Daybell's arraignment has been set for June 9, the one year anniversary of the day J.J. and Tylee's remains were found.