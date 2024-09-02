Watch Now
Major police presence at Kearns park

KEARNS, Utah — A heavy police presence has been at a park in Kearns Sunday night, but details on what happened are not yet known.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at Oquirrh Park on Cougar Lane.

A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene and has witnessed several police patrol vehicles at the park. There was also a group of civilians gathered under a pavilion at the park, with at least one officer talking to people there.

There appeared to be officers from multiple departments: Unified Police, Salt Lake County Sheriff, Utah Transit Authority Police, and Salt Lake City Police.

A sergeant is expected to provide information at some point Sunday night about what happened.

