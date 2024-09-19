Man accused of stalking University of Utah student, entering apartment of 2 others

SALT LAKE CITY — A warrant is out for a man accused of entering the off-campus apartment of three University of Utah students, and then allegedly stalking one of the women on campus.

Oluwatobi Oludaisi Shokunbi was charged Thursday with stalking, as well as lewdness and trespassing for later entering into the Salt Lake City home of two other women uninvited.

Shokunbi has yet to be taken into custody.

According to the charges from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, Shokunbi, also known as "King Rocky," went into the home of the students on September 4 and asked for one of the women by name as he was confronted by another woman before leaving.

Following the incident, the students shared surveillance video of the encounter with police.

A week later, Shokunbi approached the student at a TRAX station. Three days after that encounter, on Sept. 14, the student was working on a project at Kahlert Village, an on-campus residence hall, when she recognized Shokunbi, who was escorted from campus by university police.

Following the incident, Shokunbi was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and later released.

The separate lewdness and trespassing charges were filed against Shokunbi for an alleged incident that occurred on Sept. 7 after he entered the apartment of two other women and opened up the bedroom door of one, saying, "I'm looking for a beautiful lady."

Previously on the same day, police responded to the apartment complex after a witness said they saw Shokunbi standing naked in a community room. He was also taken into custody at that time and later released.