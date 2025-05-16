Man allegedly defaces Teslas with anti-Trump stickers in Riverton mall, ER parking lot

RIVERTON, Utah — A 72-year-old Herriman man could face charges after he allegedly showed his displeasure with the current administration by placing a sticker containing an expletive directed toward President Trump on a vehicle made by his close ally.

Jerald Olson was arrested at his home Thursday for misdemeanor property damage after surveillance cameras in a Riverton shopping center parking lot caught him the day before attaching the sticker to a Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla is an electric vehicle company owned by Elon Musk, who has faced criticism for the sharp cuts he has implemented within the federal government as part of the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Ironically, the victim said she probably shares the similar political views and is on the 'same side politically" as [Olson]," the arrest report stated.

After placing the anti-Trump sticker on the Cybertruck, Olson's license plate was obtained by the security cameras as he left the parking lot.

Following the incident, photos of Olson were shared on Facebook groups focused on Teslas, with someone commenting that he had also attached a sticker to another vehicle in the parking lot of a hospital emergency room.

Police said a family member of Olson's shared a tip that led to him being identified.

Although the owner of the Cybertruck shares Olson's political views, she chose to report him to police because she felt "it just wasn't right doing that to anybody, regardless of political affiliation."