Man arrested after pointing 'realistic looking air gun' at cars, people in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pointing a realistic-looking air gun at people and cars in Salt Lake City.

WATCH: Utah attorney pleads guilty to federal charges, sentenced to 73 months in prison

Police dispatched officers to the area near 400 South State Street around 11:30 a.m. after receiving information about a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the man near the City and County building.

Seeing a weapon in the man's waistband, an officer "with a less lethal shotgun arrived on scene and deployed less lethal rounds at the suspect," police report.

Officers were able to secure the weapon and identified it as an air gun.

READ: Summit County man accused of brutally beating puppy with pool cue

The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.