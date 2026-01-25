Man arrested for allegedly punching Florida congressman at Sundance Film Festival event

PARK CITY, Utah — A man was arrested and faces potential hate crime charges after he allegedly punched a congressman at a private event at Sundance Film Festival.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, a 29-year-old Democrat from Florida, posted on social media that he was assaulted Friday night.

Park City Police said Christian Joel Young, 28, snuck into High West Distillery, which was hosting an invitation-only event. Witnesses reported that Young approached Frost and his friend and started making comments about their race. At one point, he allegedly said, "we are going to deport you and your kind" while hugging them.

Frost said he and his friend pushed Young away, and that Young then yelled a racial slur and punched him in the face before running away.

Another victim, whose name was not given, said Young approached her and her friend and began making "inappropriate and racially charged" comments. The woman said she stopped engaging with him, and then he pushed her against the bar and yelled, "You are the kind we are going to deport."

Young was booked on suspicion of assault, aggravated burglary, and assaulting an elected official. Police wrote in the arrest report that both assault charges will be screened for a hate crime enhancement.

Police said Young had an administrative access pass for the festival that was not in his name. Security personnel said they had denied him entry to the venue and later saw him jump the fence. After they confronted him, he jumped back over the fence and left, but they said he must have jumped it again without them seeing.

Young told police that he didn't remember what happened and even claimed he did not know his own name. However, officers said they called him by his name and he responded.

A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

Frost said he is OK and thanked Park City Police and security for handling the incident.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who serves as the House minority leader, condemned the "terrifying" act on social media.

"Hate and political violence has no place in our country," he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the private event was hosted by CAA (Creative Artists Agency).