Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Traffic

Actions

Southbound I-15 in Draper shut down due to officer-involved incident

I-15 OICI
Posted
and last updated

DRAPER, Utah — All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Draper have been shut down due to a police incident.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed there was an "officer-involved critical incident" but did not specify whether it was a shooting or another form of critical incident.

Watch live below as I-15 is shut down in Draper:

Draper Police said the officer(s) involved were with a different agency, but their department is helping with the investigation.

Video from UDOT traffic cams shows approximately 15 emergency vehicles, including police cars, stopped on the freeway south of the Bangerter Highway ramp.

All southbound traffic is being diverted onto the Bangerter exit and returning onto I-15 at 14600 South. UHP is warning drivers that there will be full or partial closures for several hours.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere