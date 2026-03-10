Southbound I-15 in Draper shut down due to officer-involved incident

DRAPER, Utah — All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Draper have been shut down due to a police incident.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed there was an "officer-involved critical incident" but did not specify whether it was a shooting or another form of critical incident.

Watch live below as I-15 is shut down in Draper:

Draper Police said the officer(s) involved were with a different agency, but their department is helping with the investigation.

Video from UDOT traffic cams shows approximately 15 emergency vehicles, including police cars, stopped on the freeway south of the Bangerter Highway ramp.

All southbound traffic is being diverted onto the Bangerter exit and returning onto I-15 at 14600 South. UHP is warning drivers that there will be full or partial closures for several hours.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story