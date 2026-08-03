Man arrested for allegedly threatening upstairs Airbnb neighbors with a gun in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday morning after Airbnb renters in Eagle Mountain said he pointed a gun at them.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the victims were staying at a rental near 9200 N. Scenic Mountain Drive. Shane Joe Cottle, 40, lives in the basement of the home.

The renters said they were walking around outside the house when they encountered Cottle, who had a dog with him. He and his dog approached the group, pointed a handgun at them, and asked if they were going to continue being noisy all night, according to the victims.

One of the victims asked, "Is that a gun?" Cottle then allegedly ignored that comment and asked the group repeatedly, "Do you see my dog?" while continuing to point the gun at them.

The victims and Cottle then separated, and the victims called 911.

The responding officers tried to contact Cottle via phone call, text and knocking on his door and windows, but they said they received no response.

The Utah County Metro SWAT team was brought in, entered his home and took him into custody. A shelter-in-place order was issued for surrounding homes but was lifted once he was taken into custody.

Police said Cottle muttered that the victims "rushed him" and "kicked his dog." They said they could smell alcohol on him and that he showed signs of intoxication. They obtained a warrant and collected a blood sample, as well as urine and a breath test.

Cottle was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, a 3rd-degree felony, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. His bail was set at $5,000.