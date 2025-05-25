Man arrested in connection with drug dealer's murder in South Salt Lake in attempt to get his money back

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a man who, according to the suspect, sold fake drugs to him. The suspect who actually pulled the trigger is still unknown, however.

South Salt Lake Police said the shooting took place Wednesday and involved 50-year-old Michael Angus and two other men.

According to the arrest report, the three men showed up at the victim's apartment and were seen on camera putting on gloves as they approached — "signifying that they were willing to take the money by force and did not want to leave fingerprints," the arresting officer wrote.

The victim, whose name was not given, answered the door and was ultimately shot and killed.

After Angus was identified as one of the suspects, he spoke to police and told them that he and the other two men went to get money back from a drug deal. He said the victim sold him fake drugs two or three days prior. He said when they arrived, the victim pulled a gun first, and then one of the men with Angus shot him.

Angus would not tell police who the other two men were, however.

He was booked on one felony count of aggravated murder and is being held without bail.