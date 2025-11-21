Man arrested in Davis County for fentanyl was in country illegally, police say

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 24-year-old, who they say illegally sold fentanyl pills to an undercover officer. Alani Yoel Arrazola Aguilar was arrested in faces a charge of trafficking fentanyl.

According to court documents, the Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force conducted a controlled purchase of M30 Fentanyl pills. Undercover agents requested to purchase the pills from Aguilar and arranged a meeting place.

Agents conducted the purchase, and once it was complete, officers arrested Aguilar. When his vehicle was searched, officers found more Fentanyl pills that weighed in at over 100 grams.

Investigators spoke to Aguilar, who admitted to owning the pills and that he would sell 300 to 400 pills a month to cover his living expenses.

Detectives say Aguilar is currently in the country illegally. He is being held without bail.