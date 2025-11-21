Pleasant Grove mother arrested for allegedly punching child while drunk

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A 27-year-old Pleasant Grove woman is facing child abuse charges after police say her child reported her punching him after drinking.

FOX 13 News is not releasing the name of the arrested in an effort to protect the victim's identity.

Pleasant Grove Police Department officers were called Wednesday by an elementary school teacher who observed a child with bruising on his face. The child had reportedly told other students that his mother had been drunk and hit him in the nose. When a school counselor met with the child, he repeated the same account.

School officials noted that the victim had been at school on Monday but missed Tuesday, the day before the bruising was observed.

On Wednesday night, investigators removed the child from the home. When speaking with police, the child stated that he had been in his bedroom when his mother came in and punched him with a closed fist. The child also shared that his mother drinks liquor and becomes "mean" when she is drunk.

According to the child, his mother's boyfriend intervened during the incident by holding his mother's arms back to prevent her from striking again.

Detectives noted that the victim also had scratches to his chest and side. The foster mother caring for the child reported to police that the victim had said the scratches were caused by his mother prior to her punching him.

Police attempted to speak with the mother, but she requested that an attorney be present.