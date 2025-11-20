Here's how Utah shoppers can save money on Thanksgiving dinner

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Grocery shopping isn’t always easy to do on a budget. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Kaysville shoppers are doing their best to save.

According to the American Farm Bureau in 2019, a “classic holiday feast” was projected to cost $48.91. The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner hit a record high at the peak of the pandemic in 2022, but has since fallen steadily.

This year, the same grocery list is projected to cost about $55.18.

At Smith's, shoppers using their Smith's card for purchases in their Thanksgiving Bundle can land an entire Thanksgiving meal for just over $40.

“79 cents a pound. That’s a fantastic deal for a turkey,” said Smith's Head of Public Affairs, Tina Murray.

That full meal includes a turkey, russet potatoes, stuffing, and more.

Many customers we spoke with said it’s been a difficult year for families trying to put food on the table.

“When our customers come through and they’re shopping great deals, like our Thanksgiving holiday bundles, and they’re surprised with it, surprised by the savings,” said Murray. “That’s really rewarding to us to be able to meet people's needs in terms of freshness, quality and experience and the price.”

Using coupons in store or online, having a rewards account, and shopping for generic brands are all ways to save more money.

Regardless of the different prices year-to-year, customer Linda Stringer is still feeling the impact in their pockets.

“Everyone’s complaining about how it’s getting more expensive,” said Stringer. "I’m still going to make my pies, but the ingredients are getting more expensive.”

While people prepare ahead of the holiday, Murray said it’s important to get to the store ahead of the rush.