Man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly damaging girlfriend's vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is facing charges after Salt Lake City police say he damaged his girlfriend's vehicle and allegedly shot at her several times.

Juan Lorenzo Bernal, 47, was arrested Sunday and faces 3 charges of aggravated assault, 3 charges of felony discharge of a firearm, property destruction, violent offense in the presence of a child, and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to a residence on reports of a possible burglary. Police reported that the caller was whispering and saying someone was attempting to break into their home.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle parked in the front driveway with all of its windows broken.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Bernal, had arrived at the home earlier in the day and forced her to drive him to another location. When the victim came back to pick him up he allegedly shot a firearm at her several times.

Following the shooting, the victim returned home and left with her roommate and son for several hours before returning home.

Sunday night, Bernal allegedly returned to the home and demanded property from the house before damaging the vehicle.

Officers went to the address where the alleged shooting took place and found three shell casings in the same area. Across the street from where the shooting happened is a large park where detectives say a large gathering of people was happening.

A neighbor's surveillance camera allegedly captured footage of the shooting.

Juan Lorenzo Bernal is being held without bail.