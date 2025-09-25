Man arrested in Salt Lake County with allegedly over 7,500 files of child sexual abuse material

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A Salt Lake County was arrested after investigators say they tracked more than 7,500 files of child sexual abuse material to his devices.

Slade Nephi Hall, 52, was taken into custody and faces 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, between May 3-9, a social media company filed 25 CyberTipline reports with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account that uploaded and distributed suspected child sex abuse material. An IP and email address were captured for the reported account and forwarded to the Utah ICAC Task Force.

Several search warrants were granted for Hall's vehicle and electronic devices; however, investigators had difficulty locating Hall due to his experiencing homelessness at the time.

On Wednesday, the task force located Hall in his vehicle in Salt Lake County.

When the vehicle owned by Hall was searched, officials found numerous electronic devices. Investigators told Hall that they would be examined for additional evidence, to which he allegedly replied that he wouldn't be surprised if there was evidence of child sex abuse material on his devices.

Hall admitted to detectives that he had seen the materials while looking for adult pornography. When informed of the over 7,000 files on his account, Hall stated that he hadn't seen two-thirds of the files.