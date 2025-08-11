Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested in southern Utah for allegedly having 2 pounds of meth hidden inside shrimp

Pat Wellenbach/AP
Freshly caught shrimp are seen at the Port Clyde Fresh Catch processing facility in Port Clyde, Maine on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man in southern Utah has been arrested after police say they found 2 pounds of meth inside his vehicle, allegedly hidden within containers of raw shrimp.

Jose Manuel Reyes Ruiz, 48, was arrested on August 2 and faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, endangerment of a child, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents for the case reveal that on August 2 at around 7:00 p.m., an officer with the St. George Police Department pulled over a pickup due to its dark window tint. When tested, police say the window tint measured at 2%, far below the legal tint limit of 35%.

While the officer was working on the citation for Ruiz's window tint, a K-9 officer arrived at the scene and conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which they say led to a positive indication.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a cooler on the backseat containing two large bags of raw shrimp. When officers searched the shrimp, they reported finding two plastic-wrapped bundles of meth inside.

The packages weighed in at around 2 pounds of meth.

Jose Manuel Reyes Ruiz is being held without bail.

