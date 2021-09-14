Man caught on video 'keying' Park City vehicles

PARK CITY, Utah — A man was caught on video damaging vehicles in a Park City parking lot by taking a key and scraping the sides.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the 61-year-old man later confessed to "keying" the vehicles as they sat at the East Canyon Creek trailhead Saturday.

In all, the man keyed a 2019 Honda Odyssey, a 2018 Tesla Model X, and a 2021 Ford F-150.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

The man told officials he damaged the vehicles because "he was upset that mountain bikers were causing damage to trails and making a muddy mess," according to the police report.

In video shared with the sheriff's office, the man can be seen lurking in the parking lot and looking around before he takes out his keys and scrapes one of the the vehicles.

Charges against the man are being withheld until the vehicle owners get damage estimates and return them to the sheriff's office.