Man claims he was injured in random SLC shooting, video shows otherwise

SALT LAKE CITY — A man injured in a Salt Lake City shooting early Friday told police he was targeted in a random shooting. But surveillance video is telling a different story.

The man pulled into a 7-Eleven parking lot at 1285 North Redwood just before 2 a.m. A clerk at the store went out and saw the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, and noticed several holes in the victim's car.

According to police, the victim was not very cooperative when they arrived at the convenience store, but said he was driving with others when someone started shooting at the vehicle.

However, security video from a different 7-Eleven showed the victim meeting up with the suspects before the shooting occurred.

No one else was injured in the shooting and police are looking for a silver sedan that may have been involved in the shooting.