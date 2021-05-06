Teen charged with stabbing murder of Murray woman to be tried as adult

MURRAY, Utah — The 16-year-old accused of the stabbing murder of a Murray woman last month will be tried as an adult.

Izaak Joseph Vijil was officially charged Thursday in the death of 34-year-old Melissa Wood outside her apartment on April 22.

Authorities say Vijil was standing in a parking lot making racial slurs when Wood, who was nearby playing with some children, asked the teen to stop.

Vijil began to argue when Wood said he was being disrespectful, telling her to "get out of his face or he was going to slap her." The teen then approached Wood and began stabbing her in the torso.

With Wood on the ground and bleeding, Vijil fled the area.

Detectives found a post from Vijil on Snapchat that read "I need a ride out of state ASAP who got me I ain't finna get lokked up over sum bull____."

Doctors determined Wood had been stabbed six times, with two stab wounds puncturing her right lung and heart. The other stab wounds struck her diaphragm, liver, major vessels and chest cavity.

Vijil was charged with Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Violent Offense Committed in Presence of a Child.