Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Teen charged with stabbing murder of Murray woman to be tried as adult

items.[0].image.alt
Kelsey Robertson
Melissa Wood
Melissa Wood Hiking.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:37:17-04

MURRAY, Utah — The 16-year-old accused of the stabbing murder of a Murray woman last month will be tried as an adult.

WATCH: Friends remember Murray woman stabbed, killed by teenager

Izaak Joseph Vijil was officially charged Thursday in the death of 34-year-old Melissa Wood outside her apartment on April 22.

Authorities say Vijil was standing in a parking lot making racial slurs when Wood, who was nearby playing with some children, asked the teen to stop.

Vijil began to argue when Wood said he was being disrespectful, telling her to "get out of his face or he was going to slap her." The teen then approached Wood and began stabbing her in the torso.

With Wood on the ground and bleeding, Vijil fled the area.

Detectives found a post from Vijil on Snapchat that read "I need a ride out of state ASAP who got me I ain't finna get lokked up over sum bull____."

READ: Two students, one adult shot at Idaho school; suspect in custody

Doctors determined Wood had been stabbed six times, with two stab wounds puncturing her right lung and heart. The other stab wounds struck her diaphragm, liver, major vessels and chest cavity.

Vijil was charged with Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Violent Offense Committed in Presence of a Child.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere