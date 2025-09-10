Man convicted of fatal 2023 shooting of Marcus Garcia sentenced to prison

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man who was arrested as a teen for a deadly shooting in West Valley City was sentenced to 7 years to life. Jose Hernandez-Liborio was sentenced Tuesday in Salt Lake County.

According to prosecutors, on August 9, 2023, police were called to a shooting in West Valley City. When they arrived, they found Marcus Garcia on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Investigators later discovered that a group had gone to a home where Garcia was to collect a debt from someone they believed was present. When they arrived, the group got out of a vehicle with bandanas on and approached Garcia and a woman at the home.

Garcia told the group that the person they were looking for wasn't there. At that point, detectives say, one of the men got into Garcia's face, and the woman with Garcia stated she was going to call 9-1-1.

The group got into their car and drove away with Garcia following them in an attempt to get their license plate number.

At one point, the group stopped and Garcia got out of his vehicle to get a better look at the license plate. That's when prosecutors say Garcia threw something at the vehicle.

Jose Hernandez-Liborio got out of the vehicle and fired his gun at Garcia, killing him.

Jose Hernandez-Liborio pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury and one count of second-degree manslaughter with a weapons enhancement.

Liborio was sentenced to five years to life for the felony discharge of a firearm charge and two to 15 years for the manslaughter charge.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Marcus Garcia, and the immense impact his death has clearly had on their lives. We hope that this sentence helps them feel that they have received some level of justice and accountability for the death of their beloved brother, father, and son. If this were perfect justice, Marcus would still be here to give them the hugs they miss so much,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.