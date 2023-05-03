Man convicted in 2021 murder of Kearns man

SALT LAKE CITY — More than two years after a Kearns man was shot and killed in a church parking lot, one of the suspects was convicted on multiple felony charges including murder and aggravated robbery.

Alonso Gerardo Garcia-Mendoza was 32 years old when he was lured into a church parking lot and fatally shot in March 2021.

Shortly after the shooting, four individuals, including two teenagers, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

At the time of the shooting, officials told FOX 13 News the four individuals planned to rob Mendoza and lured him into a church parking lot.

Police said the individuals confronted Mendoza and shot him inside his vehicle.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney reports that Mendoza was not the only victim in the crime as two other passengers in the vehicle were also shot.

One of the suspects in the case, Shihab Wesaga, was convicted of first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, four counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, three counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm, four counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, the district attorney reports.

The conviction comes after a four-day trial held last week in Salt Lake City.

Officials report the co-defendants in the case are still working through the criminal justice system.

Wesaga is expected to be sentenced on July 6 for the felony charges.