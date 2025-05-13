Man in critical condition following shooting by Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in critical condition following a Salt Lake City police officer shooting at him as he ran from a traffic stop. That man hasn't been named by officials, and the West Jordan Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department officials, the incident started at around 11:00 p.m. Monday. That is when an officer, who hasn't been named, tried to stop a vehicle near 600 West near South Temple. However, the vehicle didn't stop and was later found abandoned near 70 South 600 West.

Police say they believe the vehicle crashed into several parked cars. Once the vehicle was located, officers, including a K9 unit, began searching the area.

At 11:43 p.m., an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department encountered a man a short distance from the abandoned car on railroad tracks. Police claim the officer gave multiple commands for the man to stop running, but the man didn't comply.

That is when Salt Lake City police say the officer fired at least one shot at the man, wounding him. Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the man to the hospital, but once he arrived, officials say his condition worsened to critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police Department says that one officer suffered abrasions during the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by Officer Involved Critical Incident Team 4, which is led by the West Jordan Police Department. The officer who fired his weapon has also been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard in these investigations.

Salt Lake City Police Department says they will release body-cam footage of the incident within 10 business days. That is required under Salt Lake City codes.