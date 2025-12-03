Man in West Valley City for alleged lewdness involving a child inside a Walmart

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 34-year-old man was arrested by West Valley City police after he allegedly showed his genitals to a child inside a local Walmart store's toy section.

Bruno Andres Anez Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges for attempted forcible sexual abuse and lewdness involving a child.

On November 17, an officer with the West Valley City Police Department was called to the Walmart at 5675 West 6200 South. At the store, a woman said she and her children had been in the store the day before when a man had allegedly approached the kids and exposed himself.

The officer reviewed video footage of the incident and reported seeing a man, identified as Hernandez, who appeared to be watching a young child in the toy section. At one point, investigators said the mother who was with the child went into another aisle, which is when Hernandez allegedly approached the child and exposed himself.

Police were able to track Hernandez exiting the store and entering a red SUV-style vehicle. Investigators later narrowed down the style of vehicle to a Mazda 5 and got a read of the license plate on the vehicle.

Detectives also found hits on multiple license plate readers showing Hernandez driving near the Walmart on the day in question.

On Tuesday, Hernandez's vehicle was once again seen in Taylorsville, where officers performed a traffic stop and arrested him.

When investigators attempted to interview Hernandez he told them that nothing had happened at the Walmart before asking for a lawyer.