Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

Salt Lake City Police said the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Temple and Redwood Road.

The driver fled the scene, and SLCPD said that as of 9 p.m., the suspect was still not found.

Officials are not yet releasing the victim's name.

Rick Bork | FOX 13

