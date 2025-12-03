Suspect arrested after allegedly leading Utah Highway Patrol on pursuit

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol says they have arrested one suspect after he allegedly led them on a pursuit that went on multiple interstates before ending in a foot chase.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident started when a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated on southbound I-15 before eventually moving onto I-215 West southbound.

Near 700 North, troopers say one of their own conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle continued to flee until another trooper used his vehicle to disable the suspect vehicle.

Troopers say the suspect driver then fled on foot before being arrested a short time later.

The name of the suspect or what charges they could be facing isn't currently known. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.