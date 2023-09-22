Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Sandy road rage death

SANDY, Utah — Nearly a year after a man was killed during a road rage incident in Sandy, the man charged with his death plead guilty to manslaughter charges.

Rodrigo Monroy submitted his manslaughter plea Friday, admitting he caused the death of Christopher Mortensen after the two fought following an Oct. 26 confrontation on Interstate 15.

Monroy, 33, was originally charged with murder in Mortensen's death. He now faces 1-15 years in prison when he is eventually sentenced.

The two men began fighting after Monroy "brake-checked" Mortensen on the highway. When the men pulled off I-15 near 10640 South Holiday Park Drive, Mortensen went up to Monroy's truck and hit it with his hands, leading Monroy to pull out a gun.

After the two fought over the weapon through the truck window, Monroy shot the 42-year-old Mortensen in the chest as he backed up with his hands visible, killing him.

On the day of the shooting, Monroy told police he was scared, but admitted to officers that he didn't "think about just backing up and leaving the area."

Mortensen left behind a wife and four children.

